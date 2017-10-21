Jan Blachowicz and Darren Till Top UFC Gdansk Fighter Bonuses

Not only did Darren Till score the biggest win of his career at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Poland, he and Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz led the charge on the event’s post-fight bonuses.

Till has been telling everyone that he is the best fighter in the world. He took a major step toward making believers out of many by toppling Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC Fight Night 118 main event in Gdansk. Till rocked Cerrone early then swarmed him, dropping Cowboy to the canvas and finishing him with a relentless onslaught of punches.

The victory was a career changer for the undefeated Brit, but it also netted him one of the two $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance bonus went to home country fighter Jan Blachowicz, who put on an exciting fight against Devin Clark, finishing him with a infrequently seen standing rear-naked choke. The finish made the fans happy and it made Blachowicz’s pocketbook $50,000 heavier.

Fight of the Night honors went to a bantamweight battle between Damian Stasiak and Brian Kelleher.

It was a tough battle, but Kelleher eventually got the better of Stasiak, dropping and finishing him late in the third round of their prelim bout.