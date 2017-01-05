HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

WBC Boxing Champ Heather Hardy Ready for MMA Debut at Invicta FC 21

January 5, 2017
No Comments

Having spent the last four years building one of the most impressive resumes in boxing, current WBC international super-bantamweight champion Heather Hardy is ready to make her jump to MMA.

For Hardy, the decision to make the move to MMA has been something she has eyed for a bit, but only of late seemed like a prudent move to make.

“I went through a spell with boxing where I was promised a lot of things like TV spots and things like that which kept getting falling through,” Hardy told MMAWeekly.com. “So I started wrestling so I could keep something in my back pocket in case the boxing didn’t come around like I had been fighting for.

“I was on TV in August and things were looking great, but there was an insurance issue here in New York and boxing gates shut down for six months, I felt like it was no time like now (to jump to MMA).”

Hard admits the transition has had some bumps in the road, but as she prepares for her MMA debut, things have begun to fall in place for her.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Trains in Hijab in Effort to Unite Women (Video)

“It’s certainly a new animal, and things like distance and timing and movement are kind of jumbled, but at the close of this camp I’m finally starting to put stuff together,” she said. “I’m an athlete and a high-caliber boxer, so I’ve been able to pick up on other things pretty fast.”

heather-hardy-750On January 14 in Kansas City, Missouri, Hardy (0-0) makes her debut against fellow newcomer Brieta Carpenter (0-0) in a main card 125-pound bout at Invicta FC 21.

“I’m not sleeping on her,” said Hardy of Carpenter. “We’re both making our pro MMA debuts, but she’s been in MMA and is like 10 fights in with a great record. She’s a good striker with a lot of knockouts.

“For my boxing career, my coaches watch the tapes and I just prepare myself, so I don’t care too much about what she’s doing. I know I’m bringing the best Heather Hardy into that cage, and I wouldn’t want to fight me.”

Having built a successful career in boxing, Hardy knows there are a lot of expectations on her shoulders, but it’s nothing she hasn’t dealt with before.

“I think people have high expectations of me every time I hit the stage, whether it’s the ring or the cage, so I don’t feel any different on this one than I did back on my 18th (boxing) win,” she said. “Every fight is a must-win. I kind of carry that pressure with me – it’s fight or die – no matter what.

“I can’t look ahead past (Carpenter). How can I sit here and talk about making a career in MMA when I haven’t even won my first fight yet? In my first interview on Jan. 15 after this fight we can talk about what I want to do next, but right now I’ve got a girl to beat up.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Edmond Tarverdyan

Edmond Tarverdyan Coaching Philosophy: Be Gre...

Jan 05, 2017No Comments22 Views

Ronda Rousey's coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, prior to his charge's fight at UFC 193, laid out his philosophy on coaching.

Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Grudgingly Accept...

Mark Hunt is tired of fighting cheaters, but he

Jan 05, 2017
tate-nose-surgery-750

Miesha Tate Has Nose Surger...

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate underwent successful

Jan 05, 2017
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum 5

Ronda Rousey Avoided Media ...

Amanda Nunes' coach and former UFC featherweight Din Thomas

Jan 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA