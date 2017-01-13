Cynthia Calvillo Looking to Knock Out Montana Stewart at LFA 1

Originally the plan was for strawweight up and comer Cynthia Calvillo to make her pro MMA debut in 2014, however circumstances caused that to be delayed for over two years.

“I broke my forearm and kept re-breaking it, so I sat out for about two and a half years,” Calvillo told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to make my pro debut, but I couldn’t because of the injury. Once I was 100% I finally came in. I felt like I was ready for pro right when I ended my amateur career. It is what it is, and I’m here now.”

Calvillo was able to make her transition to the pros last year, and has since picked up two straight victories to start off her career.

“I made my professional debut in August and I got a second round TKO,” she said. “I fought against in November and did pretty good, I got a decision. I didn’t get the finish, but I felt like it was a very dominant performance.

“I came out pretty heathy from both fights. I’ve just been trying to stay active, and hopefully I can keep it going this year and hopefully get noticed.”

One of the things that has Calvillo off to a strong start is her work with Team Alpha Male and their multiple UFC veterans including fellow strawweight Paige VanZant.

“Whatever your goals are, you want to be around people who have accomplished those goals or are on their way or have the same mentality or aspirations,” Calvillo said. “I knew once I got here, I knew I wanted to get to the top I needed to be here, and it’s definitely paid off.

“I do think everybody has their own journey. (VanZant) has her own talents, and I have my own talents. It’s great working with Paige, but I want to be me and be someone for people to look up to one day.”

Calvillo (2-0) will kick off her 2017 campaign in a main card 115-pound showdown with Montana Stewart (7-3) in the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance show on Friday in Dallas.

“She’s a strong wrestler and has good Jiu-Jitsu, and has been working on her stand-up,” said Calvillo of Steward. “I feel like I’m more well-rounded and that I’ll be more prepared. A lot of it has to do being with the team I’m with and the sparring partners I have.

“Hopefully we can just bang it out. I really want the knockout. I’ve been getting more comfortable in my stand-up and I hope I can show that in this fight.”

Finally with her pro career in full swing, Calvillo is looking to step things up in 2017 and climb the ranks quickly and finish out the year at the highest level.

“I want to get in there and get into the mix,” she said. “It’s been a little bit hard sitting on the sideline for so long and seeing my teammates make big waves, so hopefully by the end of 2017, I’ll be in the UFC and people will know who I am.”

(Photo by World Combat Series)

