HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

Cynthia Calvillo Looking to Knock Out Montana Stewart at LFA 1

January 13, 2017
No Comments

Originally the plan was for strawweight up and comer Cynthia Calvillo to make her pro MMA debut in 2014, however circumstances caused that to be delayed for over two years.

“I broke my forearm and kept re-breaking it, so I sat out for about two and a half years,” Calvillo told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to make my pro debut, but I couldn’t because of the injury. Once I was 100% I finally came in. I felt like I was ready for pro right when I ended my amateur career. It is what it is, and I’m here now.”

Calvillo was able to make her transition to the pros last year, and has since picked up two straight victories to start off her career.

“I made my professional debut in August and I got a second round TKO,” she said. “I fought against in November and did pretty good, I got a decision. I didn’t get the finish, but I felt like it was a very dominant performance.

“I came out pretty heathy from both fights. I’ve just been trying to stay active, and hopefully I can keep it going this year and hopefully get noticed.”

One of the things that has Calvillo off to a strong start is her work with Team Alpha Male and their multiple UFC veterans including fellow strawweight Paige VanZant.

TRENDING > Megan Anderson Seeking Charmaine Tweet’s Chin at Invicta FC 21

“Whatever your goals are, you want to be around people who have accomplished those goals or are on their way or have the same mentality or aspirations,” Calvillo said. “I knew once I got here, I knew I wanted to get to the top I needed to be here, and it’s definitely paid off.

“I do think everybody has their own journey. (VanZant) has her own talents, and I have my own talents. It’s great working with Paige, but I want to be me and be someone for people to look up to one day.”

Calvillo (2-0) will kick off her 2017 campaign in a main card 115-pound showdown with Montana Stewart (7-3) in the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance show on Friday in Dallas.

“She’s a strong wrestler and has good Jiu-Jitsu, and has been working on her stand-up,” said Calvillo of Steward. “I feel like I’m more well-rounded and that I’ll be more prepared. A lot of it has to do being with the team I’m with and the sparring partners I have.

“Hopefully we can just bang it out. I really want the knockout. I’ve been getting more comfortable in my stand-up and I hope I can show that in this fight.”

Finally with her pro career in full swing, Calvillo is looking to step things up in 2017 and climb the ranks quickly and finish out the year at the highest level.

“I want to get in there and get into the mix,” she said. “It’s been a little bit hard sitting on the sideline for so long and seeing my teammates make big waves, so hopefully by the end of 2017, I’ll be in the UFC and people will know who I am.”

(Photo by World Combat Series)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Vitaly Bigdash

Vitaly Bigdash: ‘This is My Belt; IR...

Jan 13, 2017No Comments33 Views

Vitaly Bigdash is an undefeated champion, but remains something of an unknown quantity. However, he has no intention of giving up the belt any time soon.

Yair Rodriguez: ‘It&#...

Yair Rodriguez is excited to be facing a UFC

Jan 13, 2017
LFA 1 Higo vs Peterson Weigh-in

LFA 1 Set After Championshi...

Friday night's inaugural LFA event is set after the

Jan 13, 2017
Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve Details Injur...

Stefan Struve on Thursday confirmed the shoulder injury that

Jan 12, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA