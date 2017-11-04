James Vick Takes Out Joe Duffy with 1 Second Left (UFC 217 Fight Highlights)

WALK OFF! James Vick finishes Joseph Duffy at the buzzer with a vicious uppercut and flurry of punches for the win! https://t.co/lolzszOaTk — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 5, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from James Vick’s onslaught at the buzzer to take out Joe Duffy at UFC Fight 217 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight promotion next heads to heads to Norflok, Va., for UFC Fight Night 120, where Dustin Poirier squares off with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the main event. Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez takes the co-headlining slot.

