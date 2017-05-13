James Vick Open the FX Prelims with a Bang! (UFC 211 Fight Highlights)

Left, right, then BOOOOOOOOOOM goes the dynamite right hand #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/C8QiJtHehb
— UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2017
THE TEXACUTIONER!!! @JamesVickMMA w/ the HUGE KO in his hometown!! pic.twitter.com/ZzZAAK8fBr
— UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2017
Check out James Vick’s first round knockout of Marco Polo Reyes at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
