James Vick Open the FX Prelims with a Bang! (UFC 211 Fight Highlights)

Left, right, then BOOOOOOOOOOM goes the dynamite right hand #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/C8QiJtHehb — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2017

Check out James Vick’s first round knockout of Marco Polo Reyes at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

