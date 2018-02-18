James Vick Loves Fighting in His Home State of Texas

(Courtesy of UFC)

James “The Texecutioner” Vick explains how he got his nickname and why he loves fighting in his home state of Texas leading up to Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 126 in Austin.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson Sends a Harsh Reminder to Daniel Cormier in Latest War of Words

Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event. You can follow along on MMAWeeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 126 live results and fight stats.