               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Japan - Saint Preux vs Okami Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 117: Saint Preux vs. Okami Live Results and Fight Stats

Ovince Saint-Preux

featuredMain Event Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight Badly at UFC Fight Night Japan

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

James Nakashima Wants to Be MMA’s Next Big Star Starting at LFA 23

September 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

Though he was able to remain undefeated by picking up a unanimous decision victory over LaRue Burley at LFA 11 in May, welterweight James Nakashima feels the fight could have been more exciting.

Heading into the third round of the bout, Nakashima felt that due to Burley’s lack of aggression that he allowed the fight to go the distance rather than pick up the first finish of his pro career.

“I was expecting LaRue to come out and fight a little bit more,” Nakashima told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t feel like he fought to win. I feel like he fought to survive. That’s how a lot of my opponents have been fighting me. I didn’t expect that from LaRue.

“When the third round came I took him down, he was happy sitting there not taking too much punishment – that’s where I strayed from my game plan – I wanted to elevate the fight and continue to beat him up, but I didn’t do that and I was really frustrated by that. I was too comfortable cruising on top to the victory.”

In a way, Nakashima’s success may have created the situation he’s found himself in. His dominating style shuts down his opponents so well that it doesn’t allow him to capitalize on mistakes if the opposition is unwilling to open themselves to making them.

“That’s one of the byproducts of me having seven decisions,” said Nakashima. “That’s not an excuse. I’ve got to be willing to understand that and elevate the fight even when (my opponents are) comfortable surviving. There are ways around that, things that I can do.”

For his next bout, Nakashima (7-0) challenges Derrick Krantz (20-9) for the LFA 170-pound championship of the main event of the promotion’s September 22 event in Bossier City, Louisiana.

“I know I can probably go out there against Krantz and get a sound, solid, victory being technical and being smart, but that’s not where I’m at anymore,” Nakashima said. “I’m trying to find a mixture between me and a Justin Gaethje style.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

“(I want to) be more of a showman. Be more of a person that’s going to put people in the seats. That’s kind of not how I’ve been fighting. Ultimately at the end of the day, I want to continue inside and outside the cage and find that balance between myself and that Gaethje-style fighter I want to be.”

With an LFA title and a more entertaining fighting style, Nakashima can not only make his case to move up to the next level of his career, but become the kind of fighter that exists beyond just the sporting aspect of MMA.

“It’s a huge stepping stone to not only get into the UFC, but to be a champion, and not just be a champion but transcend this game like some of these people do year after year,” said Nakashima. “The way Chuck Liddell did back in his day, the way Ronda Rousey did a few years ago, and the way Conor McGregor is doing today – in a couple years I want to be saying that about myself.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA