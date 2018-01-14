James Krause Survives a Tough Battle with Alex White (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

James Krause edges Alex White by unanimous decision to close out the #UFCSTL prelims! Right call by the judges? https://t.co/CS8dt2UiIL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from James Krause’s war with Alex White at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis.

