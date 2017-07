James Krause Punches and Kicks His Way to Victory (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

James Krause’s significant strikes were locked in all fight for a decisive win over Tom Gallicchio! #TUF25Finale https://t.co/kCXZgwFhuO — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out James Krause as he punched and kicked his way to victory over Tom Gallicchio at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram