James Krause Decisions Ramsey Nijem on TUF 25 (Fight Replay)
(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)
James Krause moves onto the semifinals of The Ultimate Fighter 25 after a grueling three round war against fellow UFC veteran Ramsey Nijem.
