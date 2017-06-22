James Krause Decisions Ramsey Nijem on TUF 25 (Fight Replay)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

James Krause moves onto the semifinals of The Ultimate Fighter 25 after a grueling three round war against fellow UFC veteran Ramsey Nijem.

