HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

James Gallagher Doesn’t Think Kirill Medvedovski Poses a Threat at Bellator 173

February 22, 2017
1 Comment

There’s not much about 2016 that didn’t go well for featherweight prospect James Gallagher.

Though he had a couple fights cancelled, Gallagher managed to pick up three wins in 2016 and raise his winning streak to five straight victories to start off his pro MMA career.

“I had a few fights, racked up a few wins, and got signed to Bellator, so it was the biggest year of my career so far,” Gallagher told MMAWeekly.com. “I feel that 2017 is going to blow it out of the water and pass it.

“(My performances were) some good and some bad. I always take away the positives from it, and worked on the weaknesses. I worked what I felt went wrong and fixed them, and made what I was good at even better.”

Signing with Bellator not only provided a boost to Gallagher’s career, but it’s also given him a level of exposure he definitely feels in his native Ireland.

“I can’t walk around on the streets without somebody asking for a picture,” said Gallagher. “It’s great. I have great pride in that they have faith in me, and that they’re putting me in these events in my home country.”

James Gallagher - Bellator 169Gallagher (5-0) will have his first fight of 2017 when he takes on Kirill Medvedovski (7-4) in a main card 145-pound bout at Bellator 173 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday.

“He’s a decent opponent,” Gallagher said of Medvedovski. “He’s got a good striking background, and has good Jiu-Jitsu, has fought some tough people, but I don’t feel he’s going to pose many threats to me.

“I feel like I’m going to be good everywhere for him, and I’m going to go in and cut him off and he’s going to realize there’s no escape for him while he’s in there.”

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Not Ducking Contenders, but Wants Georges St-Pierre Fight

While he’s garnished some attention in the United States, Gallagher feels his immediate future lays in Great Britain, and from there he feels he’ll begin his journey towards title contention.

“I want on that (upcoming) London card, and then maybe the States,” said Gallagher. “It doesn’t matter where I fight, it’s a Gallagher show, and that’s all that matters.

“Titles are the only thing I want. I want to be known as the best there is, and you need titles to be known as the best. I’m looking forward to going out, getting that world title and bringing it back (to Ireland).”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Justin Harrington Plans to ‘Unleash Hel...

Feb 22, 20171 Comment75 Views

Justin Harrington takes on one time training partner Justin Erosa on February 25 in Tacoma, Washington in a 155-pound championship main event at CageSport 44.

Germaine de Randamie: Holly...

Germaine de Randamie feels Holly Holm deserves a rematch

Feb 22, 2017
Terry Etim

UFC Veteran Terry Etim in S...

UFC veteran Terry Etim was injured on Wednesday after

Feb 22, 2017
Patricky Freire

Patricky Freire Tops Bellat...

Patricky Freire not only topped a revised Bellator 172

Feb 22, 2017

  • I’ve profited $104000 in last 12 months by doing an on-line job a­­n­­d I manage to accomplish that by working part-time f­o­r 3+ hrs a day. I used work model I found online and I am so excited that i made such great money. It’s very newbie friendly and I am just so happy that i discovered it. Check out what I did… please visit my account for webpage

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA