James Gallagher Chokes Out Anthony Taylor (Bellator 180 Free Fight)
(Courtesy of Bellator)
Look back at Bellator 169 James Gallagher vs. Anthony Taylor! And don’t miss James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida at Bellator 180 on June 24.
TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw: Demetrious Johnson is Trying to Find Any Excuse to Get Out of the Fight
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jun 12, 201771 Views
Could Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor box each other a little bit sooner than most of us had thought?