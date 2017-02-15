HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredIs Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Closer Than Ever to Reality?

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredNew UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Owes Holly Holm a Rematch

Jake Shields Blasts Antifa After Saving Trump Supporter from Getting Beaten

February 15, 2017
1 Comment

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC veteran Jake Shields recently, if not unexpectedly, became the center of a political firestorm.

Shields was in attendance at what was purported to be a peaceful demonstration in opposition to controversial guest speaker Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California, Berkeley campus. Only, according to Shields, the demonstration turned out to be anything but a peaceful demonstration.

“There were hundreds of them in masks attacking, the rest of them were cheering them on, like it was a good thing. It was a witch hunt out there. It was not a peaceful protest,” said Shields who was trying to stop rioters from hurting people they were calling “Nazis.”

In the aftermath of the riot, Shields posted a video of him confronting two men to his Twitter account, explaining how he entered the fracas to save a man he described as a Trump supporter, who was being attacked by several masked assailants.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

In a recent interview with Steven Crowder (watch the interview below), Shields went into further detail about the situation and his involvement, calling on his “liberal friends to push back against this, this is not okay, this is not what our values represent.”

(Subscribe to StevenCrowder)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Holly Holm UFC 208 Scrum

Holly Holm Appealing Germaine de RandamieR...

Feb 15, 20172 Comments29 Views

Holly Holm, following her controversial loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 on Saturday in Brooklyn, is appealing the outcome of the fight.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre and UFC A...

Georges St-Pierre has reportedly agreed to terms with the

Feb 15, 2017
Cody Garbrandt TUF 25 Media Day

Cody Garbrandt: TJ Dillasha...

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw used to be Team

Feb 15, 2017

Andrea Lee Confident She...

Andrea Lee will look to pick up her second

Feb 15, 2017
  • aFriendlyAgenda

    If the the city of berkeley want to stand aside and refuse to enforce law and order when it suits them, then uc berkeley needs to take that up with the berkeley police

    Free speech must go on of you want my tax dollars

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA