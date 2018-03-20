Jake Ellenberger Returns Against Bryan Barberena On June 1 in New York

Welterweight veteran Jake Ellenberger returns to the octagon after a year layoff against Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night 131 on June 1. UFC officials announced the bout on Tuesday.

Ellenberger (31-13) last fought in April 2017 losing to Mike Perry by knockout. The 13-year fighting veteran has fought the who’s who of the 170-pound division. He’s faced Carlos Condit, Rory MacDonald, Robbie Lawler, Kelvin Gastelum and Stephen Thompson. “The Juggernaut” has lost his last two fights and hopes to get back to in the win column when he faces Barberena.

Barberena (13-5) was defeated by Leon Edwards by decision in his last outing in September. He holds wins over Sage Northcutt and Ellenberger’s younger brother Joe. “Bam Bam” plans to rebound from the loss to Edwards and pick up one of the biggest wins of his career on June 1.

UFC Fight Night 131 takes place at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The event is headlined by a bout between bantamweight contenders Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes. It will be the first event the fight promotions has held in Utica.