HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

featuredAlexander Volkov Blasts Fabricio Werdum (UFC London Results)

Jake Ellenberger Returns Against Bryan Barberena On June 1 in New York

March 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

Welterweight veteran Jake Ellenberger returns to the octagon after a year layoff against Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night 131 on June 1. UFC officials announced the bout on Tuesday.

Ellenberger (31-13) last fought in April 2017 losing to Mike Perry by knockout. The 13-year fighting veteran has fought the who’s who of the 170-pound division. He’s faced Carlos Condit, Rory MacDonald, Robbie Lawler, Kelvin Gastelum and Stephen Thompson. “The Juggernaut” has lost his last two fights and hopes to get back to in the win column when he faces Barberena.

TRENDING > Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson 2 In the Works for UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

Barberena (13-5) was defeated by Leon Edwards by decision in his last outing in September. He holds wins over Sage Northcutt and Ellenberger’s younger brother Joe. “Bam Bam” plans to rebound from the loss to Edwards and pick up one of the biggest wins of his career on June 1.

UFC Fight Night 131 takes place at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The event is headlined by a bout between bantamweight contenders Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes. It will be the first event the fight promotions has held in Utica.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA