Jack Marshman Removed from UFC London Bout with Brad Scott

March 15, 2018
March 15, 2018

Welsh fighter Jack Marshman has been pulled from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 127 fight card slated for O2 Arena in London. 

Marshman was expected to make his first cut to welterweight, but things apparently went awry as the former middleweight tried to cut down to the 170-pound division limit. The news was first reported by MMAJunkie.com, who confirmed it with UFC officials.

Jack MarshmanWhen Marshman’s weight cut wasn’t going as planned, he was allegedly pulled from the UFC London fight card because of concerns for his health. 

Following our initial report, UFC officials issued the following statement: 

“Based on advice from the UFC medical team on Thursday evening, Jack Marshman was deemed not fit to fight and his bout against Brad Scott has been cancelled. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WERDUM vs. VOLKOV will continue on Saturday March 17th with 11 fights.”

Marshman (22-7) had originally been slated to fight Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in London, but Zaleski had to withdraw because of a knee injury. Trying to bounce back from a 2-2 start in the Octagon, Marshman was then matched with Brad Scott for his first fight at welterweight.

Though Scott (11-5) has been fighting in the Octagon a good bit longer than Marshman, he was also dropping to welterweight for the first time since his stint on The Ultimate Fighter and following a 3-4 start under the UFC banner. 

Though UFC Fight Night 127 was originally slated to feature 12 bouts, with Marshman being removed so close to the event, it is expected to proceed with 11 bouts on Saturday, pending Friday’s official weigh-in.

               

