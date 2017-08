Jack Hermansson Taking Ground and Pound to a New Level (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

Joker’s Wild! Jack Hermansson’s brutal ground and pound puts away a tough Brad Scott at #UFCMexico! https://t.co/zt4KBaEkWV — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Jack Hermansson as his ground and pound takes out Brad Scott early at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City.

