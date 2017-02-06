‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Tim Boetsch: UFC 208 Countdown Video

(video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Countdown goes inside the lives and training camps of top middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and finisher Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch as they prepare to clash at UFC 208.

