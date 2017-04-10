Jacare Souza vs. Robert Whittaker: UFC on FOX 24 Road to the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)

In a can’t-miss showdown, top middleweights Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker ready to square off in a bout with massive title implications. In Brazil, Souza balances social work as a jiu-jitsu teacher for at-risk children with his all-out training where he is developing a terrifying striking game alongside his legendary submission skills. Across the globe in Australia, 26-year-old rising star Whittaker finds time to mentor Aboriginal youth while preparing for the biggest fight of his life.

