Jacare Souza Torques Tim Boetsch’s Arm for the Victory (UFC on FOX 27 Free Fight)

January 22, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza earned a Performance of the Night bonus with this finish of Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 last February. Souza is set to face Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC on Fox 27 on Saturday, January 27, in Charlotte, N.C., live on FOX.

Road to UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 27, on MMAWeekly.com for UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT with Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson headlining the Charlotte fight card. 

               

