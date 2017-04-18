Jacare Souza, Three Others Suspended Following UFC on FOX 24

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 18, 2017
Though there were several finishes at UFC on FOX 24, few fighters landed on the suspension list.

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson put on a master class with his third-round submission of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Wilson Reis, defending his UFC flyweight title for a record tenth time in the main event. 

Neither Johnson nor Reis received anything beyond the mandatory seven-day rest period required of all fighters.

The Missouri Office of Athletics released the UFC on FOX 24 medical suspensions on Monday. Only four fighters received lengthy suspensions.

Ronaldo Jacare Souza UFC on FOX 24Jacare Souza, Patrick Williams, and Nathan Coy all received 30-day suspensions, while Andrew Sanchez received the lengthiest term at 90 days. 

Details describing why each of the fighters was suspended were not released.

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis took place on Saturday, April 15, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Medical Suspensions

  • Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza was suspended for 30 days
  • Patrick Williams was suspended for 30 days
  • Andrew Sanchez was suspended for 90 days
  • Nate Coy was suspended for 30 days

