‘Jacare’ Souza Reveals He’s Accepted an Offer to Face Derek Brunson in Brazil

November 20, 2017
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is ready to get back to work.

The veteran submission specialist revealed on Monday that he’s been offered a fight against Derek Brunson on Feb. 3 at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Brazil.

“UFC offered me Derek Brunson to fight on February 3rd at [UFC Fight Night] 125, Belem do Para, Brazil,” Souza wrote on Twitter. “I already agreed to fight on Belem do Para, Brazil, now is up to Derek Brunson.

“I hope he doesn’t come up with excuses about the location and date of event.”

Brunson has been gunning for a top five opponent following his first round knockout against Lyoto Machida just a few weeks ago, but he also hoped to get a spot on the UFC’s upcoming card in his home state of North Carolina.

Brunson has traveled out of the country for three of his past four fights including trips to Australia, New Zealand and most recently Brazil. It’s unknown at this time if Brunson will accept the offer to once again travel to Brazil for a fight, which would also give him the chance to avenge a prior loss.

Five years ago while both middleweights were competing in Strikeforce, “Jacare” knocked out Brunson in the first round before they were eventually moved over to the UFC roster.

Brunson has long wanted a chance to avenge that loss but there’s still no word at this time on whether or not he plans to accept the fight in Brazil or perhaps ask for a date and location a little closer to home.

As for Souza, he hasn’t fought since April when he suffered a knockout loss to current interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

