Jacare Souza: Michael Bisping is a Divisional Disaster

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Jacare Souza isn’t about to sit idly by and wait for a title shot when he’s healthy and ready to fight. Calling UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping a “disaster,” Souza heads into UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday to face rising middleweight talent Robert Whittaker.

