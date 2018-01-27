Jacare Souza Earns $50,000 Bonus for First Round KO Against Derek Brunson

Following an eight month layoff from fighting, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza returned with a huge first-round knockout over Derek Brunson to cap off UFC on FOX 27 from Charlotte on Saturday night.

Jacare blasted Brunson with a head kick before finishing the fight with a series of left hands against the cage. He now moves to 2-0 against the North Carolina native after first defeating him in Strikeforce back in 2012.

The knockout win not only got Jacare back on course following a loss in his last fight, but it also earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus as well.

Featherweight prospect Mirsad Bektic joined him with a Performance of the Night honor for his vicious body shot knockout against Brazilian fighter Godofredo Pepey on the preliminary card.

As for Fight of the Night, Drew Dober and Frank Camacho will both go home with $50,000 each after their back-and-forth slugfest over three rounds that kicked off the main card on FOX.

(Photo courtesy of Fox Sports)