Jacare Drops Derek Brunson, Lights Up Twitter!

Jacare Souza once again proved why he has been a mainstay atop the middleweight division, not only in the UFC, but in all of mixed martial arts.

Much like he did in his first meeting with Derek Brunson, Jacare finished Brunson inside of the first round. They met several years prior under the Strikeforce banner with Jacare scoring a 41-second knockout. It took Jacare a little bit longer on Saturday night at UFC on FOX 27, 3:50 to be exact, but the result was the same: a first-round knockout.

Jacare countered Brunson with a right-leg head kick that sent Brunson staggering back to the fence. He briefly hit the canvas before returning to his feet, but Jacare stormed in, landed a left uppercut and an overhand right.

Brunson tried to move away, but was trapped along the fence, as Jacare unloaded several more left hooks, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the fight.

With Jacare’s overall record now standing at 25-5 (1 NC) and his last three losses being to current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim championship contenders Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero, it’s likely that he’ll be back in a title fight soon.

Great stoppage by the ref. I don’t think Jacare was going to let Brunson get his equilibrium back and those punches had some heat on them. #UFCCharlotte — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) January 28, 2018

It’s impossible not to respect a guy like Jacare. Congrats @JacareMMA, and happy anniversary. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) January 28, 2018

Wow ? @JacareMMA que Vitoria ??????? — Wilson Reis (@wilsonreis7) January 28, 2018