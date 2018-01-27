Jacare Does It Again, Knocks Out Derek Brunson at UFC on FOX 27

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Jacare Souza’s first-round finish of Derek Brunson at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

It marked the second time that Jacare had finished Brunson in similar fashion. Jacare and Brunson first fought when they were both on the Strikeforce roster prior to the UFC purchasing the rival fight promotion. Jacare won that fight with a blistering 41-second knockout that left a sour taste in Brunson’s mouth.

At UFC on FOX 27, Jacare took a bit longer to finish the fight. He countered Brunson with a right-leg head kick that sent Brunson staggering back to the fence. He briefly hit the canvas before returning to his feet. Jacare stormed in, landed a left uppercut and an overhand right.

Brunson tried to move away, but was trapped along the fence, as Jacare unloaded several more left hooks, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the fight.

With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker indefinitely sidelined with an allegedly mistreated staph infection and Luke Rockhold facing Yoel Romero for an interim belt at UFC 221 in a couple weeks, Jacare has made a strong case to get a crack at the winner.

