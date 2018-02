Iuri Alcantara Overwhelms Joe Soto (UFC Belem Highlights)



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the bantamweight bout between Iuri Alcantar and Joe Soto at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belém, Brazil.

The UFC next makes its first trip to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221: Rockhold vs. Romero. With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker currently on the sidelines, former titleholder Luke Rockhold faces Yoel Romero in the UFC 221 main event to battle for the interim middleweight title.

RELATED: