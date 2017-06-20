HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Itzel Esquivel Expects Tough Fight Against Maycee Barber at Friday’s LFA 14

June 20, 2017
No Comments

Looking back on her March first round submission win over Brandi Narvaez at Legacy Fighting Alliance 7, strawweight prospect Itzel Esquivel was able to pick her spots and come away with her second straight victory to start her pro career.

“I was expecting (Narvaez) to be a really tough opponent for me, and she was,” Esquivel told MMAWeekly.com. “I think I kind of had a lot of patience in that match up in that fight. I was waiting a lot and trying to see what I could get and stuff.

“It ended up being a really good win for me, because even though I’m not a grappler or anything like that, I ended up submitting her in the end, so I think that’s pretty good.”

Prior to turning pro earlier this year, Esquivel spent just over a year in the amateur ranks, which she feels has helped her a lot as she has transitioned to the pro game.

Itzel Esquivel LFA 14“I think my movement and keeping my distance is what is working for me,” said Esquivel. “I’ve done that in all of my amateur fights. I think I’m using all the knowledge I gained in my amateur fights in my pro fights as well.

“I’m just trying to learn throughout each fight, learn something new, take the good things and bad things from each fight and work on what I need to most to make myself a better fighter.”

On Friday in Houston, Texas, Esquivel (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when she takes on newcomer Maycee Barber (0-0) in a main card 115-pound bout at LFA 14.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight,” Esquivel said. “She’s one of the only people that has been younger than me that I’ve fought. She comes from a Karate background as well.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Chimes in on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor (video)

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting fight for because I don’t believe I’ve fought anybody who comes from a Karate background and who moves as much as me in a fight. Even though she’s going to be fighting similar to me, I think my striking is what will probably lead me to the win.”

Three fights into her pro career, and Esquivel is looking to continue to make incremental moves upward as she eventually works her way towards getting a shot at the UFC.

“I’m taking every fight opportunity that I can get,” said Esquivel. “I just want to rise little by little and eventually like everyone else make it to the UFC or make it somewhere big in this sport.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

James Gallagher: ‘I’m Going to Ch...

Jun 20, 2017No Comments28 Views

James Gallagher will make his North American debut on Friday when he takes on Chinzo Machida in a main card 145-pound bout at Bellator 180 in New

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

Dana White Says Georges St-...

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is holding out hope

Jun 20, 2017

Heavy Betting on Conor McGr...

While most pundits still consider Conor McGregor's chances of

Jun 20, 2017
George Sullivan

George Sullivan Accepts Sec...

UFC fighter George Sullivan on Tuesday accepted a year-long

Jun 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA