HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

It’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

February 23, 2017
No Comments

It’s not surprising, but it is official. UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will next be defending her title at UFC 211 in Dallas.

UFC officials on Thursday announced that Jedrzejczyk would put her belt on the line against Jessica Andrade. The bout joins the previously announced UFC 211 main event between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Junior dos Santos on May 13. 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 Post 1The bout had already been all but confirmed earlier in February.

Andrade went to war with Invicta FC champion Angela Hill to kick off the recent UFC Fight Night 104 main card in Houston and the bout earned Fight of the Night honors. Andrade got the win and earned a shot at the belt.

“Absolutely,” UFC president Dana White said when asked if Andrade became the top contender to face Jedrzejczyk following the fight with Hill.

“When you see the way she fought, just imagine those two squaring off in there. The absolute war that would be. It’s going to be a fun fight.”

TRENDING > Germaine de Randamie: Holly Holm Deserves Rematch Before Cyborg Fight

Ranked No. 3 in the division, Andrade (16-5) is riding a three-fight winning streak coming into her title bid. 

Jedrzejczyk (13-0) has quickly established herself as one of the most dominant champions in the world. Since taking the belt from Carla Esparza at UFC 185, she has defended the belt four times, taking on all comers. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Junior dos Santos

Impending Fatherhood Has Junior dos Santos Ex...

Feb 23, 2017No Comments28 Views

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will soon be a father to a son, and his impending parenthood has him extra motivated.

UFC 2015 Revised Logo on Red 750

UFC Reveals Return to Singa...

The UFC announced its first 2017 event in Asia

Feb 23, 2017

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anderson ...

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather should open up with

Feb 22, 2017

Justin Harrington Plans to ...

Justin Harrington takes on one time training partner Justin

Feb 22, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA