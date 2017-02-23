It’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

It’s not surprising, but it is official. UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will next be defending her title at UFC 211 in Dallas.

UFC officials on Thursday announced that Jedrzejczyk would put her belt on the line against Jessica Andrade. The bout joins the previously announced UFC 211 main event between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Junior dos Santos on May 13.

The bout had already been all but confirmed earlier in February.

Andrade went to war with Invicta FC champion Angela Hill to kick off the recent UFC Fight Night 104 main card in Houston and the bout earned Fight of the Night honors. Andrade got the win and earned a shot at the belt.

“Absolutely,” UFC president Dana White said when asked if Andrade became the top contender to face Jedrzejczyk following the fight with Hill.

“When you see the way she fought, just imagine those two squaring off in there. The absolute war that would be. It’s going to be a fun fight.”

Ranked No. 3 in the division, Andrade (16-5) is riding a three-fight winning streak coming into her title bid.

Jedrzejczyk (13-0) has quickly established herself as one of the most dominant champions in the world. Since taking the belt from Carla Esparza at UFC 185, she has defended the belt four times, taking on all comers.

