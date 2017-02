It’s Not a Joke, Anderson Silva Really Wants to Fight Conor McGregor (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The first thought that crosses the mind when Anderson Silva says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor is: “Yeah, right.”

But, no, seriously, the former middleweight kingpin says that he wants to challenge himself against the current UFC lightweight champion.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson: UFC 208 Countdown Video

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram