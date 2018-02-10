Israel Adesanya Lays the Hurt on Rob Wilkenson in Octagon Debut (UFC 221 Highlights)

When you channel your inner @WWERomanReigns before your first UFC fight… https://t.co/14gJU4Qi8P — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 11, 2018

"The rest of the strikers in this division…you're on notice." — @jimmysmithmma Israel Adesanya wins his debut at #UFC221 over Rob Wilkinson! https://t.co/4D2GhxOjen — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 11, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Israel Adesanya as he lit up the Octagon, taking out Rob Wilkenson at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. The fight was Adesanya’s Octagon debut, but he moved his record to an impressive 12-0.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

