Is ZUFFA Getting Into Boxing?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC president Dana White addressed questions about whether or not the UFC is considering getting into the boxing biz after Conor McGregor‘s mega-payday foray into boxing opposite Floyd Mayweather.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Celebrates with Floyd Mayweather, Rips the UFC After the Fight

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram