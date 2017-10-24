               

Is the UFC Contemplating Promoting Boxing?

October 24, 2017
Though UFC president Dana White has often said Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was a one-off opportunity, could he see the day his company gets into the boxing game on a regular basis?

That was a question that was flung White’s way occasionally during the Mayweather vs. McGregor build-up, but one that he casually brushed aside on most occasions. Even brushing it aside, while wearing a Zuffa Boxing t-shirt.

Perhaps that was originally just piling on the promotion for biggest financial opportunity ever for the UFC’s biggest star ever. But now, it’s something that has been simmering in the back of his mind. 

White told the Wall Street Journal that, while he doesn’t have much interest in mix-and-match events where the UFC puts on alternating mixed martial arts bouts and boxing matches, there is some growing interest in entering the world of boxing.

“No (mixed events), but I could see bringing boxing under our umbrella and trying to see what we could do with that,” White admitted, while denying that he has any interest in leaving the UFC to see if he could reorganize the boxing world, which has taken its lumps since the UFC rose to prominence. 

“Believe me, I’ve been approached by people (to promote boxing),” he said, but explained that he still has too much interest in the UFC to leave for a full-time boxing gig. “First of all, I’m still an owner. I still have an ownership position in the UFC. I signed a contract, but no contract can keep you anywhere. I could leave when I want to, (but) I don’t want to leave.”

And if the door is cracked open for boxing, which is another of White’s passions, why would he leave? He could have his proverbial cake and eat it too.

The one thing he won’t do, however, is enter the world of politics. Despite being a friend and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, the world of politics does not tempt him.

“I don’t want anything to do with that.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

