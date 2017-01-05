Is Ronda Rousey Overrated as a Fighter? Amanda Nunes Blasts Former Champ (video)

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

After former champion Ronda Rousey got knocked out by Holly Holm inside of two rounds in November of 2015 and then Amanda Nunes dispatched her in 48 seconds in her return, the question in big bold letters: Is Ronda Rousey overrated as a fighter?

While there’s been much argument about it, Nunes, the UFC’s current women’s bantamweight champion, was emphatic in her response when asked the question by TMZ Sports.

