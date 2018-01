Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Too Dangerous For Conor McGregor? (UFC 219)

After Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of his career best performances defeating Edson Barboza at UFC 219, he was asked if he is too dangerous of a fight for Conor McGregor.

