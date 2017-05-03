Is Georges St-Pierre Tipping His Hand at a Madison Square Garden Fight?

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre posted a “thank you” to his Instagram account on Tuesday from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The interesting part, however, is that he noted, “I could be fighting here in the next few months… Can’t wait!”

That doesn’t confirm anything whatsoever, but could it be a hint as to where we’ll see the former 170-pound kingpin make his 185-pound debut? That’s certainly the speculation that immediately surged to the fore.

St-Pierre is slated to challenge UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping at some point this year, but the exact date and venue have yet to be revealed. There has been a lot of talk about St-Pierre dragging his feet on the fight, but could it simply be that the UFC has decided to hold off until they have the biggest platform possible on which to host it?

UFC president Dana White had initially targeted UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas for Bisping vs. St-Pierre, but that is becoming less and less of a probability as the days float by. If July is out of the question and with speculation that the UFC is targeting a return to Madison Square Garden this fall, perhaps the promotion is considering the fight for the follow-up to last November’s New York debut, which featured Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez.

The UFC is heading to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in September for a pay-per-view event. As soon as that date was announced, there were eyes turning toward St-Pierre, a Canadian, as a potential headliner, but with GSP’s latest post, it’s possible that we may be waiting even longer for his return to be realized.

Big thanks to @NYRangers and #mvpgroupintl for inviting me and @Erik_Owings at @TheGarden for the game tonight! I could be fighting here in a few months… Can’t wait!!! A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on May 2, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

