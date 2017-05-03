HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Daniel Comier & Jon Jones split screen

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Is Georges St-Pierre Tipping His Hand at a Madison Square Garden Fight?

May 3, 2017
No Comments

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre posted a “thank you” to his Instagram account on Tuesday from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The interesting part, however, is that he noted, “I could be fighting here in the next few months… Can’t wait!”

That doesn’t confirm anything whatsoever, but could it be a hint as to where we’ll see the former 170-pound kingpin make his 185-pound debut? That’s certainly the speculation that immediately surged to the fore.

Georges St-Pierre UFC World TourSt-Pierre is slated to challenge UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping at some point this year, but the exact date and venue have yet to be revealed. There has been a lot of talk about St-Pierre dragging his feet on the fight, but could it simply be that the UFC has decided to hold off until they have the biggest platform possible on which to host it?

UFC president Dana White had initially targeted UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas for Bisping vs. St-Pierre, but that is becoming less and less of a probability as the days float by. If July is out of the question and with speculation that the UFC is targeting a return to Madison Square Garden this fall, perhaps the promotion is considering the fight for the follow-up to last November’s New York debut, which featured Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

The UFC is heading to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in September for a pay-per-view event. As soon as that date was announced, there were eyes turning toward St-Pierre, a Canadian, as a potential headliner, but with GSP’s latest post, it’s possible that we may be waiting even longer for his return to be realized.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

A Chuck Liddell UFC Return Isn’t Comple...

May 02, 20172 Comments38 Views

Chuck Liddell quit fighting nearly seven years ago, but don't ever say never on a comeback.

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Blasts His ...

Michael Bisping is blown away by critics of him

May 02, 2017
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Will Retire ...

UFC legend Anderson Silva is not happy with his

May 02, 2017
Dominick Cruz - UFC 207 Post

Dominick Cruz: ‘I’d Lik...

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wants to fight

May 02, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA