Is Francis Ngannou the Next UFC Heavyweight Champion? (UFC on FOX 23)

Francis Ngannou has stormed into the UFC heavyweight division. His latest accolade was a victory over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Is Ngannou the next great UFC heavyweight champion?

