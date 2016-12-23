HOT OFF THE WIRE
Is Conor McGregor the UFC’s Top Pound-for-Pound Fighter?

December 23, 2016
14 Comments

The pound-for-pound best fighter designation is, to say the least, a highly subjective measure of a fighter. It’s generally preserved for the argument at the bar over who could beat who in their prime or what if so and so moved up three weight classes to fight the champ.

UFC president Dana White was on The Michael Kay Show recently in New York, and the pound-for-pound discussion came up. Of course, White is never one to hold back, and gave his thoughts on who he feels is at the fore of the discussion.

Cris Cyborg is Applying for a Retroactive Exemption; Reveals Prohibited Substance

“Conor (McGregor) is a very talented fighter. He’s very, very good. Every time he goes out there, he looks better,” said White.

Conor McGregor“When you talk about the pound-for-pound, they don’t have Conor McGregor as the pound-for-found. The media does the ratings.”

The media rankings, which are listed on UFC.com, have flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson sitting at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. McGregor is currently ranked No. 2. White, of course, disagrees.

“When you talk about what the pound-for-pound really means, how is it not Conor McGregor? The guy was the 145-pound champion, 155-pound champion, and beat a guy at 170 (pounds). That’s what pound-for-pound really means.”

White certainly makes good points and is entitled to his opinion, but so is everyone else. Who is your top pound-for-pound fighter? Weigh-in below in the comments section.

  • He’s 2 div champ lol . Who else can say that.

    • Ray D.

      Who else can say they’ve received the same favoritism as Conor? Lose to Diaz then have Diaz do all the tours while UFC let’s Conor train with no distractions.

    • Darin

      BJ Penn and Randy Couture can say it. Conor having both belts at the same time was a gimmick, just more favoritism shown toward him. He should have been stripped of the FW belt when he took his second fight outside the division when he rematched Diaz.

    • theyyy

      Darin is right. 2 division champ only means something to newbies. The guy hasn’t even fought at FW for over a year now. He has only beaten ONE fighter at lightweight. When he cleans out his division, then maybe I might agree. He is a long way from doing that.

  • TheCerealKiller

    God no. He just recently lost to Nate Diaz. MM isn’t the #1 either, there isn’t any talent at 125. There is only one fighter that has dominated the most stacked division in MMA for years, Jon Jones. Until someone actually beats him, I don’t know how you deny that.

    • deepgrim

      i think dominic cruz gets over looked in this list, beat dillashaw after a long lay off and dillashaw is a killer- tho it was a very close fight and absolutely destroyed faber last time out. Probably best footwork and possibly boxing in the ufc in that “mayweather style” and really strong wrestler. I hope he doesnt get beat next week and i look like a fool but i think he is very good

      • TheCerealKiller

        MM needs to go up and fight Cruz. I think MM gets smoked and then Cruz will get the recognition he deserves.

        • deepgrim

          sounds like mighty mouse wants to beat andersons record so that likely wont happen, mighty mouse is a very good fighter but its hard to judge because he has had no good competition, dodson and benavidez are his only big name wins, but he has still had a long run at top but then so did barao

  • Mr. MMA

    A pound for pounder with no ground game LOL.

  • Ron Wheeler

    Pointless question. Different weight classes move differently and have different strengths and weaknesses. You simply can’t compare Mighty Mouse to Cain Velasquez. They might as well be different species.

  • Darin

    Nate Diaz is a better fighter. Is anyone accusing Diaz of being a best P4P? No? Ok then.

  • Ray D.

    “That’s what pound for pound really means.”…. No it doesn’t. What pound for pound really means is who is the best skill for skill regardless of weight.
    If Mighty Mouse were to fight Cain Velasquez, who would win if they were the same weight? Pound for pound. That’s what it really means.

  • theyyy

    How can Conor be even close to P4P best fighter when he hasn’t even come close to cleaning out his division? We don’t even know if he is the best in his own division yet.

  • El Gvapo

    It’ll take another year of undefeated fighting before Connor is really in the mix for the p4p discussion. Until then though there can only be one answer and that’s Jon Jones. Never been beaten by an opponent and cleared out what’s generally been the strongest division in UFC history.

               

