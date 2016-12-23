Is Conor McGregor the UFC’s Top Pound-for-Pound Fighter?

The pound-for-pound best fighter designation is, to say the least, a highly subjective measure of a fighter. It’s generally preserved for the argument at the bar over who could beat who in their prime or what if so and so moved up three weight classes to fight the champ.

UFC president Dana White was on The Michael Kay Show recently in New York, and the pound-for-pound discussion came up. Of course, White is never one to hold back, and gave his thoughts on who he feels is at the fore of the discussion.

“Conor (McGregor) is a very talented fighter. He’s very, very good. Every time he goes out there, he looks better,” said White.

“When you talk about the pound-for-pound, they don’t have Conor McGregor as the pound-for-found. The media does the ratings.”

The media rankings, which are listed on UFC.com, have flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson sitting at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. McGregor is currently ranked No. 2. White, of course, disagrees.

“When you talk about what the pound-for-pound really means, how is it not Conor McGregor? The guy was the 145-pound champion, 155-pound champion, and beat a guy at 170 (pounds). That’s what pound-for-pound really means.”

White certainly makes good points and is entitled to his opinion, but so is everyone else. Who is your top pound-for-pound fighter? Weigh-in below in the comments section.

