Irish Prime Minister Wouldn’t Count Conor McGregor Out as a Politician

March 13, 2018
No Comments

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor teases a lot of things on social media, but often times, the tease becomes reality. But would McGregor actually consider a run for political office in Ireland?

McGregor has teased the idea before, and Ireland’s current Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, wouldn’t count him out.

Conor McGregor at UFC 205In a past interview on TMZ Sports, McGregor, when asked about a run for political office, chuckled before saying, “Maybe, who knows? I know they’re shaking in their boots, anyway.”

More recently, TMZ caught up with Varadkar at the SXSW conferences and festivals in Austin, Texas, and flung a question at him, asking if he could ever imagine McGregor pursuing a career in politics?

“You never know, stranger things have happened,” said Varadkar. “I just met Arnold Schwarzenegger… He was awesome as an actor, career in politics after, and he was a good governor, so anything is possible.”

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor Should 'Stay Away', 'This is For Real Fighters'

Irish Prime Minister Says Conor McGregor Could Become a Politician

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

               

