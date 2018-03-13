Irish Prime Minister Wouldn’t Count Conor McGregor Out as a Politician

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor teases a lot of things on social media, but often times, the tease becomes reality. But would McGregor actually consider a run for political office in Ireland?

McGregor has teased the idea before, and Ireland’s current Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, wouldn’t count him out.

In a past interview on TMZ Sports, McGregor, when asked about a run for political office, chuckled before saying, “Maybe, who knows? I know they’re shaking in their boots, anyway.”

More recently, TMZ caught up with Varadkar at the SXSW conferences and festivals in Austin, Texas, and flung a question at him, asking if he could ever imagine McGregor pursuing a career in politics?

“You never know, stranger things have happened,” said Varadkar. “I just met Arnold Schwarzenegger… He was awesome as an actor, career in politics after, and he was a good governor, so anything is possible.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)