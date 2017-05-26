HOT OFF THE WIRE
Invicta FC Not Threatened by UFC Opening Women’s Flyweight Division

May 26, 2017
As it stands right now, there are few divisions with as much going on in it as the women’s 125-pound weight class. Multiple promotions have recently committed to the division, including Bellator and the UFC, but one company that has long supported it has been Invicta FC.

On Invicta’s May 20 show in Kansas City, Mo., the promotion featured six of the division’s top fighters, along with athletes from four other weight classes in one of its most competitive events to date.

“I think it was a really good event,” Invicta President Shannon Knapp told MMAWeekly.com. “There were quite a few exciting fights. There were a lot of decisions, but they were very competitively matched and good fights.

Invicta FC 23“I was impressed by a couple of performances. I thought the fight between (Shaiana) Rincon and (Brooksie) Bayard was a tough fight – they both fought tough. They’re both young in their careers, but they definitely have a lot of grit in their fighting style, and it’s always good to see that.”

Invicta 23 featured three split decisions, but it was the evening’s main event where Agnieszka Niedzwiedz defeated Vanessa Porto via unanimous decision that might have been the most contested in the eyes of many.

“I think there was a little bit of controversy in that fight, in who the fans thought won that fight,” said Knapp. “Both are extremely talented athletes.

“That win for Agnieszka over Vanessa really sets her up for being in title contention. We’ll see how things go and how things shake out, but I will look for her to be sitting at the top of that list.”

With recent signings by Bellator and the UFC’s decision to add the 125-pound weight class and crown a champion via The Ultimate Fighter, Knapp feels a weight class she has long heralded will become one of the signature divisions in all of MMA.

“I’ve been lobbying and rallying for 125ers being in the UFC for some time now,” Knapp said. “I couldn’t be more pleased. I think it’s going to be one of the best divisions for females – or any division (overall) – in the UFC.”

Knapp isn’t worried about the loss of some of her fighters to the UFC’s expansion into the 125-pound division because of recent Invicta signings that will make their way to the company as soon as their next event.

“Quite a few of them will make an appearance in July,” said Knapp. “I think people will be happy with the July card. Hopefully they’re happy with all the cards, but I think July is going to be a really stacked, good card.”

