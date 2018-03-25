Invicta FC 28 Results & Highlights: Virna Jandiroba Pounds Her Way to Title

(Courtesy of UFC)
Brazilian Virna Jandiroba kept her undefeated record intact and picked up the vacant Invicta FC strawweight championship in the Invicta FC 28 main event by defeating Mizuki Inoue by split decision. One of the judges scored the fight for Inoue, but Jandiroba dominated with her superior grappling and top control.
In the co-main event, The Ultimate Fighter 26 cast member DeAnna Bennett returned to the Invicta cage and picked up a split decision win over rising Karina Rodriguez.
Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba took place on Saturday at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba Results
- Virna Jandiroba def. Mizuki Inoue by unanimous decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)
- DeAnna Bennett def. Karina Rodriguez by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)
- Milana Dudieva def. Christina Marks by TKO (strikes) at 3:57, R2
- Pearl Gonzalez def. Kali Robbins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)
- Minna Grusander def. Fernanda Barros by TKO (strikes) at 4:26, R2
- Kal Schwartz def. Kay Hansen by TKO (strikes) at 4:27, R2
- Kerri Kenneson def. Chelsea Chandler by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jillian DeCoursey def. Rebekah Levine by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Tracy Cortez def. Kaytlin Neil by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)