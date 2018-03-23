Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba Weigh-in Results and Video

(Courtesy of UFC — The Invicta FC 28 Ceremonial Weigh-in will stream live in this post at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, but the full weigh-in results are listed below. Following the live stream, the video replay will be immediately available for on-demand viewing at your leisure.)

Before Saturday’s Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba event, the fighters first stepped on the scale on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mizuki Inoue vs. Virna Jandiroba headline the fight card at Union Event Center fighting for the vacant strawweight championship. That fight got the green light, as both women easily made weight.

Making her return to Invicta FC following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter, DeAnna Bennett, who meets Karina Rodriguez in the night’s co-main event, didn’t have such an easy time on the scale. She weighed in at 127.9 pounds, according to Combat Press.

Despite Bennett missing weight by nearly two pounds for the flyweight fight, the bout was kept intact, when Rodriguez agreed to the bout, as Bennett was fined 25-percent of her fight purse.

The event will be the all-female fight promotion’s second of 2018 and features nine fights. Invicta FC 28 takes place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, streaming live on the UFC Fight Pass digital subscription service.

Invicta FC 29 is already lined up for May 4 with the vacant bantamweight belt on the line in a battle between Sarah Kaufman and Katharina Lehner. Neither a venue nor location had been announced for Invicta FC 29, as of the time of publication.

Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba Weigh-in Results

Mizuki Inoue (113.9) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

DeAnna Bennett (127.9)* vs. Karina Rodriguez (125.2)

Milana Dudieva (125.9) vs. Christina Marks (124.8)

Kali Robbins (115.4) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (115.9)

Minna Grusander (105.8) vs. Fernanda Priscila (105.9)

Kal Schwartz (115.6) vs. Kay Hansen (115.3)

Kerri Kenneson (135.7) vs. Chelsea Chandler (135.7)

Jillian DeCoursey (106) vs. Rebekah LeVine (104.9)

Tracy Cortez (124.7) vs. Kaytlin Neil (125.5)

* – Bennett was fined 25 percent of her fight purse for missing weight

(Invicta FC 28 weigh-in results courtesy of Combat Press)