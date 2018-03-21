Invicta FC 28: Mizuki Inoue vs. Virna Jandiroba Preview

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Invicta FC 28 takes place on March 24 at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The next strawweight champion will be crowned in the main event as Japan’s Mizuki Inoue takes on undefeated Brazilian Virna Jandiroba. The belt was left vacant when former champion Angela Hill returned to the UFC.

Inoue (12-4) is riding a four-fight winning streak and plans to take the Inivcta FC belt back to Japan. Jandiroba is undefeated (12-0) and will make her second Invicta FC appearance. The Brazilian hopes to remain unbeaten and become an Invicta FC champion.

The event was originally scheduled to feature Virna Jandiroba vs. Janaisa Morandin for the title, but Morandin pulled out of the fight on March 2. Mizuki was initially set to face Milana Dudieva before stepping in to replace Morandin in the main event.