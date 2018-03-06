Invicta FC 28 Fight Card Finalized Following Late-Notice Changes

Late last week, Invicta Fighting Championships announced that MIZUKI would be replacing Janaisa Morandin in the Invicta FC 28 main event, vying with Virna Jandiroba for the vacant Invicta FC strawweight championship.

The move left Milana Dudieva (11-7) without an opponent for Invicta FC 28, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS from the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 24.

Invicta FC on Tuesday announced a flyweight bout between Dudieva and fellow UFC veteran Christina Marks (8-9), who makes her debut for the promotion. California’s Marks appeared on season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter and has shared the cage with Invicta veterans Sarah D’Alelio, Sara McMann, Colleen Schneider and Michelle Ould.

The flyweight scrap between local favorite DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett (8-3-1) and Mexico’s Karina Rodríguez (6-2) has been elevated to the co-main event.

Following Invicta FC 28, the promotion has already lined up a fight for its vacant bantamweight title with Sarah Kaufman facing Katharina Lehner at Invicta FC 29 on May 4. The event doesn’t yet have an announced venue.

The Invicta bantamweight belt was left vacant when former champ Yana Kunitskaya signed with the UFC to challenge featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 222 this past weekend. Kunitskaya was unsuccessful in taking the belt from Cyborg, but will remain with the UFC, where she is expected to return to the bantamweight division for her next bout.





Invicta FC 28: MIZUKI vs. Jandiroba Fight Card

Strawweight Title Bout: MIZUKI (12-4) vs. Virna Jandiroba (12-0)

Flyweight Bout: DeAnna Bennett (8-3-1) vs. Karina Rodríguez (6-2)

Flyweight Bout: Milana Dudieva (11-7) vs. Christina Marks (8-9)

Strawweight Bout: Kali Robbins (5-0) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (6-3)

Atomweight Bout: Minna Grusander (5-1) vs. Fernanda Priscila (3-1)

Strawweight Bout: Kal Schwartz (1-1) vs. Kay Hansen (1-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Kerri Kenneson (2-0) vs. Chelsea Chandler (0-0)

Atomweight Bout: Jillian DeCoursey (1-0) vs. Rebekah Levine (1-0)

Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (1-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (1-2)

Invicta FC 28 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday, March 24.