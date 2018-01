Invicta FC 27: Kaufman vs. Kianzad Media Day Highlights

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Take an inside look at the Invicta FC 27: Kaufman vs. Kianzad media day prior to tonight’s event at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri.

TRENDING > Paige VanZant Looking to ‘Make Her Stamp in the Flyweight Division’ at UFC St. Louis