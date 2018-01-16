Invicta FC 27 Fight Highlights: Sarah Kaufman Returns to Championship Form

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 27 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., where Sarah Kaufman returned to championship form. Her dominant victory over Kannie Kianzad moved her to 19-4 and within striking distance of the bantamweight belt.

Invicta FC 27: Kaufman vs. Kianzad Full Results

Sarah Kaufman def. Kannie Kianzad by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vanessa Porto def. Mariana Morais by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19, R1

Sharon Jacobson def. Ashley Nichols by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ashley Cummins def. Stephanie Alba by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brogan Walker-Sanchez def. Cheri Muraski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Felicia Spencer def. Akeela Al-Hameed by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mallory Martin def. Tiffany Masters by TKO (punches) at 3:36, R2

Loma Lookboonmee def. Melissa Wang by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Helen Peralta def. Jade Ripley by TKO (punches) at 2:22, R1

(Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel, Invicta FC)