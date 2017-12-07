               

Invicta FC 26 Weigh-in Video & Results: Title Fight Set, but Several Fighters Miss Weight

December 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Flyweight champion Jennifer Maia puts her title on the line against Aga Niedźwiedź at Invicta FC 26 on Friday after both women made weight on Thursday.

The night’s co-main event features jiu-jitsu standout Mackenzie Dern, as she continues her quest to transfer her success in grappling to the mixed martial arts world.

Not everyone on the card had an easy go of it at the weigh-in. Several fighters missed weight.

Kinberly Novaes, Vanessa Porto, Amy Montenegro, and Amber Brown were all fined 25-percent of their respective fight purses for failing to make the required weight.

Invicta FC 26 Weigh-in Results

  • Jennifer Maia (123.3) vs. Aga Niedźwiedź (124.6)
  • Kaline Medeiros (115.8) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.9)
  • Janaisa Morandin (115.4) vs. Kinberly Novaes (121.8)*
  • Vanessa Porto (127.6)* vs. Milana Dudieva (125.6)
  • Amy Montenegro (117.6)* vs. Virna Jandiroba (114.3)
  • Amber Brown (106.3)* vs. Tessa Simpson (105.4)
  • Christine Ferea (125.7) vs. Karina Rodríguez (124.7)
  • Kay Hansen (114.4) vs. Emilee Prince (115.5)

