Invicta FC 26 Gets Three New Bouts

November 8, 2017
Invicta Fighting Championships today announced a flyweight replacement and three new bouts for Invicta FC 26, streaming live from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City on Friday, Dec. 8.

Former title challenger Vanessa Porto (18-8) has a new opponent at Invicta FC 26, an opening created after Jessica-Rose “Jessy Jess” Clark was removed from the flyweight match-up. UFC veteran Milana Dudieva (11-6) will take Clark’s place in the bout, stepping up on a month’s notice against the top-ranked contender.

Strawweight submission specialist Virna “Carcará” Jandiroba (11-0) looks to keep her undefeated record intact against veteran Amy “The Resurrection” Montenegro (8-2).

Of Jandiroba’s nine career submissions, six have come inside the first round. Montenegro enters the contest having won five of her last six bouts, including a “Fight of the Year” contender against Celine Haga at Invicta FC 21 in January.

Plus, atomweights Amber “The Bully” Brown (6-4) and Tessa “The Typhoon” Simpson (5-2) square off in an attempt to re-enter the 105-pound title picture.

Coming off a first-round finish of Bárbara Acioly in July, Mexico’s Karina Rodríguez (5-2), takes on dangerous striker Christine “Misfit” Ferea (1-1), last appearing in a back-and-forth brawl against kickboxing champion Tiffany Van Soest at Invicta FC 23.

Invicta FC 26 is headlined by flyweight champion Jennifer Maia (14-4-1) defending her belt against undefeated challenger Aga “Kuma” Niedźwiedź (10-0).

The current card for Invicta FC 26 can be found below:

  • Flyweight Title Bout: Jennifer Maia (14-4-1) vs. Aga Niedźwiedź (10-0)
  • Strawweight Bout: MIZUKI (12-4) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-1)
  • Flyweight: Vanessa Porto (18-8) vs. Milana Dudieva (11-6)
  • Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (8-2) vs. Virna Jandiroba (11-0)
  • Atomweight: Amber Brown (6-4) vs. Tessa Simpson (5-2)
  • Flyweight: Christine Ferea (1-1) vs. Karina Rodríguez (5-2)

Additional bouts for Invicta FC 26 will be announced shortly.

