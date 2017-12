Invicta FC 26 Fight Highlights: Jennifer Maia Defends Belt Amid Night of Finishes

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

On Friday, Dec. 8, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 26 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., where Jennifer Maia her flyweight championship.

Invicta FC 26: Maia vs. Niedwiedz Full Results

Jennifer Maia def. Agnieszka Niedzwiedz by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Mackenzie Dern def. Kaline Medeiros by submission (armbar) at 4:45, R3

Janaisa Morandin def. Kinberly Novaes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vanessa Porto def. Milana Dudieva by TKO (punches) at 3:05, R3

Virna Jandiroba def. Amy Montenegro by submission (armbar) at 2:50, R1

Amber Brown def. Tessa Simpson by submission (armbar) at 0:50, R1

Karina Rodriguez def. Christine Ferea by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kay Hansen def. Emilee Prince by submission (armbar) at 1:23, R1

