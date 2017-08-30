Invicta FC 25 Weigh-in Video Live, Wednesday at 8p ET

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Watch the Invicta FC 25 weigh-in streaming live on Wednesday at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The promotion will make its inaugural visit to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Aug. 31.

In the night’s main event, Hawaiian Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) will face off with former title challenger Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC) for the vacant bantamweight championship. Pa’aluhi has won four of her last five fights, most recently submitting Pannie Kianzad in the first round at Invicta FC 21 in January. Kunitskaya once again looks to secure gold after a pair of bouts against long-reigning champion Tonya Evinger in her two prior Invicta appearances.

